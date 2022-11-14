The League One side traveled to the Excelsior Stadium in the SWF Championship and League One Cup and they did not disappoint. Goals from Dan Forsyth, Emma Mitchell, Hannah Murphy and Debs McLead ensured their place in the final with a 4-2 win over Ayr United. Despite Enwood’s delight for the result, he remained slightly cautious as he reaffirms that the result ‘won’t matter if they don’t win the cup’.

“The main objective tonight was to get to the final,” he told Edinburgh Evening News. “When you are in a semi that is the only thing that counts, the semi final is the worst place to go out at. The girls are delighted, it is our first season as a group together and we have managed to get to the final however, none of this will matter if we don’t go one and win it. At this level, the aim is to win it. That will be a tough task against Dryburgh who are the holders and done well to get to a final again; we will give it a good go.”

FC Edinburgh took an early lead as McLeod breezed past the Ayr United defence to set up captain Forsyth perfectly to tap the ball home. Their lead was doubled just five minutes later when Mitchell took advantage of the opposition’s inability to clear their lines to slam the loose ball into the net. Ayr would pull one back a minute before the break as Clare Docherty burst through Edinburgh’s defense, sliding the ball past the keeper after her original effort was saved.

Enwood hopes his team can take "confidence" after knocking out two Championship sides on their way to the final.

The second half started scrappily with few chances for either teams. Markley would restore Edinburgh’s two goal lead in the 78th minute as the ball was put on a plate for the midfielder to power it into the net. It would end up being a nervy finish for FC Edinburgh however with Jodie Barbour pulling one back two minutes later as she converted from a set-play. McLead sealed the win for Enwood’s side in stoppage time after a quick break to ensure the Edinburgh team are in the final next month.

FC Edinburgh have now knocked out two Championship teams on their way to the final. Enwood hopes this gives the team “confidence” as the season progresses.

“In my opinion we have conceded two poor and avoidable goals,” he explained. “Apart from that there was little Ayr had on our goal. Our organisation off the ball is very good and that has to see you through games at times, you aren’t going to score a barrel of goals every game, that isn’t how football works.

“We have beaten two teams from the Championship this cup run. I think that shows that we are able to be competitive and able to beat teams in the division above. That can only give the girls confidence as we move on.”

