FC Edinburgh goalkeeper Sam Ramsbottom toyed with idea of playing on the European stage

Upon leaving relegated Dumbarton last season, whom the Citizens knocked out in League One play-off semi-finals, the 26-year-old Englishman admits he was looking to explore his options further afield until boss Alan Maybury picked up the telephone.

"The gaffer reached out about a month and asked if I would be interested," Ramsbottom told the Evening News. "So, after a couple of sessions I was keen to get something sorted. I had been holding out to go and play in Europe or a couple of other places, but it came to the point where I'm living up here with my partner and we have a place now so it just wouldn't work.

"It's maybe something I'd explore in the future but I'm happy with the way things are going at Edinburgh so far. It's great having Jamie MacDonald as a goalkeeping coach too as he has a lot of experience. I can't speak highly enough of the gaffer and everyone else."

Sam Ramsbottom was the hero during the penalty shootout win over Airdrie earlier this month. Picture: Tommy Lee.

The Capital outfit play their final Premier Sports Cup Group E fixture at Premiership St Mirren tomorrow and have an outside shot of reaching the knockout stages as one of the three best runners-up should they win.

Ramsbottom said: "We'll go there trying to cause an upset. There's no reason why we can't, if we give it our best, come away with the three points.

“And if results elsewhere go our way, then who knows, maybe we will find ourselves in the last 16 which would be a massive bonus for the club.

"The club is on the up from being promoted last season so why can't we carry that on into this year? There's a good atmosphere in the dressing room.