Last season, the restructuring of the bottom two tiers resulted in a demotion into League One for the capital club due to them not fulfilling the requirements of having a fully functioning youth pathway. Earlier this month, the club confirmed the League One title and can now be promoted to the Championship without worry now this partnership is confirmed.

Penicuik has had a successful youth pathway to date. The Under 16’s overcame St. Mirren and Dundee United before beating Giffnock 3-1 in the Under-16s Girls Scottish Challenge Cup last December. This confirmed Penicuik’s league and cup double with the club’s style of play helping to attract more players to the academy. Now many of these youngsters will be hoping to catch FC Edinburgh manager Andy Enwood’s eye as they prepare for the Championship next season.

Commenting on the partnership, Enwood told FC Edinburgh: “It’s no secret that FC Edinburgh are ambitious to progress up the women’s game, and a vital part of that is about providing opportunities for youngsters, not just to participate but to succeed. I have been hugely impressed with the set-up at Penicuik and I hope that this partnership will allow them to grow the opportunities for girls to play in Midlothian and beyond.”

FC Edinburgh are unbeaten this season. Credit: Ger Harley | sportPix.org.uk