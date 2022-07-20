FC Edinburgh put three past Cowdenbeath in Premier Sports Cup

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Lowland League visitors were outplayed for large spells of the match at Meadowbank by Alan Maybury's men, who are looking to build momentum ahead of their League One opener at Kelty Hearts next Saturday.

John Robertson converted a 15th-minute penalty to put the hosts in front before the same player doubled his tally for the evening with a second going in off the post from close range.

Edinburgh made sure of the three points eight minutes into the second half when ex-Hibs attacker Ryan Shanley broke free of the Blue Brazil defence to fire low into the bottom corner beyond goalkeeper Danny Farrell.

FC Edinburgh manager Alan Maybury steered his side to a 3-0 win over Cowdenbeath. Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group.

