FC Edinburgh put three past Cowdenbeath in Premier Sports Cup

The Lowland League visitors were outplayed for large spells of the match at Meadowbank by Alan Maybury's men, who are looking to build momentum ahead of their League One opener at Kelty Hearts next Saturday.
John Robertson converted a 15th-minute penalty to put the hosts in front before the same player doubled his tally for the evening with a second going in off the post from close range.
Edinburgh made sure of the three points eight minutes into the second half when ex-Hibs attacker Ryan Shanley broke free of the Blue Brazil defence to fire low into the bottom corner beyond goalkeeper Danny Farrell.
Most Popular
-
1
Hearts and Hibs sponsor ceases trading, citing 'unsustainable cash-flow problems'
-
2
Lawrence Shankland: Predator who fits the model of a Hearts No.9
-
3
Lawrence Shankland arrives in Edinburgh to sign for Hearts
-
4
Jake Wightman takes sensational 1500m gold in World Athletics Championships
-
5
Craig Levein, Garry O'Connor, Colin Hendry, Jim Jefferies and other sports starts in new show at Edinburgh Festival Fringe
The result sees the Citizens move up to third in the group ahead of their final fixture on Saturday where they head for Paisley to face Premiership St Mirren.