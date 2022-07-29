FC Edinburgh secure services of goalkeeper Robbie Mutch

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manager Alan Maybury has recruited another goalkeeper to provide competition for Sam Ramsbottom, Robbie Mutch arriving in the Capital from divisional rivals Falkirk.

The 23-year-old, who made 25 league and cup appearances for the Bairns last season, started his career at Aberdeen but he failed to make a first-team appearance.

Mutch said: "I'm very happy to finally get this deal done. Alan first got in contact over a month ago so I appreciate he's pushed the boat out to try and get me in. I'm looking forward to working with the gaffer and Mark (Kerr) again after working with them at Falkirk.

"I've got a lot of experience in this league, and with this season being Edinburgh's first time in League One, I feel I can use my experience even though I'm still a young goalkeeper."

Meanwhile, 19-year-old midfielder Quinn Mitchell has joined Lowland League side Gala Fairydean Rovers and will continue his development at Netherdale this season.

The club has also announced the appointment of Martin Johnston as their new commercial manager.

Johnston has spent the past six years as general manager at Peterhead but has called time on his tenure at Balmoor earlier this month.