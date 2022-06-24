FC Edinburgh will host Arbroath in Premier Sports Cup next month despite delayed opening of Meadowbank

The game had been thrown into jeopardy following Edinburgh Leisure's announcement earlier this week that the new £47million venue on London Road will not officially open until Tuesday, July 19.

However, the League One newcomers, formerly known as Edinburgh City, have been given the go ahead to stage the match as a test event ahead of the 22/23 campaign.

The cup clash against the Red Lichties, who fell just short in their quest for promotion to the Premiership, will be the first match since the old Commonwealth Games stadium closed its doors in 2017.

FC Edinburgh's Premier Sports Cup Group E fixture against Arbroath on Saturday, July 16 will go ahead at Meadowbank

Then FC Edinburgh had just been promoted to League Two from the Lowland League 18 months beforehand but now return to their former stomping ground in Scottish football's third tier.

The new centre was scheduled to open for the start of the summer holidays next Friday, but that date was pushed back due to snagging issues.

FC Edinburgh chairman Jim Brown admitted it has been a hard slog to get to this point, but is now looking forward to welcoming supporters back to the club's spiritual home for the opener in just over three weeks' time.

Brown said: "The match against Arbroath will be a test event so it will be good to have a crowd in at least. However, the capacity will be set at 499 which is what the new main stand holds on the near side. But with the centre not officially opening until the Tuesday, the two changing rooms and referee's room will be the only other areas accessible.

"The area on the far side of the ground where we have plans for the new stand will hopefully be able to accommodate fans soon for temporary standing, but that won't be until the new league campaign begins.

"It's exciting to finally be back in our own stadium again so we're all really looking forward to welcome Arbroath next month."