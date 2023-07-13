4 . Megan Rapinoe - USA

After a long and inspirational career, Rapinoe confirmed that this tournament would be her last with the 38-year-old announcing last week that she plans to retire after the World Cup. With two World Cups to her name amongst multiple other titles and individual accolades, the midfielder's legacy will go beyond her footballing ability as her off-field activism for equality has only helped to advance with women’s game further. Now she is reaching the end of her footballing career, many eyes will be on the US and Rapinoe to see if she bows out on a high. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images) Photo: Sean M. Haffey