With the opening game of the World Cup now only a week away, here are nine players you should watch out for.
The 2023 Women’s World Cup is set to be the biggest yet. The tournament is set to start on July 20th lasting a month with 32 teams all competing for the prestigious trophy. From the best-ever international goalscorer to arguably the greatest female footballer to ever grace the pitch, there are plenty of players that will get you off your feet this tournament. Here are nine players to watch out for this summer.
1. Alexia Putellas - Spain
The current holder of the Ballon d'Or Féminin, Alexia Putellas made her long-awaited return to football in late April after picking up an ACL injury in the Euros last summer. Despite her comeback happening late in the season the midfielder still had a part to play as she helped guide Barcelona to a Champions League trophy, coming on to play in the final nine minutes to see out the victory. Now after returning to full fitness, the 29-year-old will be eyeing up the World Cup trophy to add to her ever-growing collection of honours. (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images) Photo: Juan Manuel Serrano Arce
2. Asisat Oshoala - Nigeria
Winner of five of the last eight African Footballer of the Year awards, Oshala is considered one of the greatest African players ever. The Nigerian striker has been phenomenal at Barcelona since signing for the Catalans in 2019 and was one of the major stars that helped the side go on a 62-game win streak. The 28-year-old will now be looking to become equally as successful on the international stage. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images) Photo: Maja Hitij
3. Sam Kerr - Australia
Arguably the best player in the world right now, big things are expected from the Chelsea striker this World Cup. The 29-year-old had another fantastic year for the Blues last season and will captain hosts Australia throughout the upcoming tournament. Kerr has scored over 60 goals for the Matildas and finished as the top scorer in the Asia Cup last year despite the team going out in the quarter-finals. Now with Australia as hosts, the striker will be hoping to put on another show. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images) Photo: Matt King
4. Megan Rapinoe - USA
After a long and inspirational career, Rapinoe confirmed that this tournament would be her last with the 38-year-old announcing last week that she plans to retire after the World Cup. With two World Cups to her name amongst multiple other titles and individual accolades, the midfielder's legacy will go beyond her footballing ability as her off-field activism for equality has only helped to advance with women’s game further. Now she is reaching the end of her footballing career, many eyes will be on the US and Rapinoe to see if she bows out on a high. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images) Photo: Sean M. Haffey