Former Hibs hero offers blunt assessment of Scotland performance after 3-0 win over Cyprus

The home side were in control for the majority of the game at Hampden Park after the Aston Villa midfielder, formerly of Hibs, opened the scoring in the 21st minute. But they couldn’t find the crucial second goal until there were three minutes remaining when Scott McTominay fired in before the substituted added another in stoppage time.

On paper it was the easiest game in the group with Cyrpus as the fifth-seed team and with Spain to come to Glasgow on Tuesday there is a much sterner test right around the corner.

McGinn expressed his delight at the end result but expressed his belief that the team needed to collectively up their performance levels.

John McGinn celebrates opening the scoring for Scotland in the 3-0 victory over Cyprus. Picture: SNS

“It is a good start but we need to be honest. If we want to get to the Euros then we need to improve,” he said on Viaplay.

“We’re delighted with the start of the campaign. It’s the first time in a long time we’ve won the opening game so we’ll take the positives, but if we want to move to the next step then we know we need to improve and do so on Tuesday.

“We need to be brighter. We looked a bit flat. I know Cyprus came and made it difficult for us but with the players on the park we can improve. I’m being a bit picky, I think, we did get three goals in the end. But it was one of those games which could’ve ended 1-1.”

