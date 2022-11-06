That’s the view of Spartans manager Debbi McCulloch after her team’s 4-0 defeat at home to Rangers in the SWPL Cup semi-final.

Rangers came out on top at Ainslie Park, with two goals in each half knocking Spartans out. Chelsea Cornet, Kayla McCoy, Jenny Danielsson and Lizzie Arnot were on target foe the visitors. McCulloch, however, questioned “poor” decision-making by the officials and wants it to improve quickly.

“Again decisions went against us that were poor, in my opinion”, she told Edinburgh Evening News. “It is something that has to be sorted and sorted quickly or else the league, unfortunately in terms of the quality and the professionalism that the clubs are delivering, is going to be heavily diluted.”

Spartans manager Debbie McCulloch was frustrated by some refereeing decisions on her 250th game in charge. Picture: Mark Brown

It was the worst possible start for Spartans when Cornet opened the scoring for the visitors after seven minutes with a dinked finish. The hosts pressed for an equaliser immediately and Louise Mason almost connected with Alana Marshall's cross. But Rangers doubled their lead just before the break, McCoy coolly converting a penalty after a push in the box.

The visitors quickly added a third in the 56th minute as Brogan Hay put the ball on a plate for Danielsson to finish with ease. The fourth arrived in the 80th minute when Arnot tapped home Hay’s cross.

“The first goal doesn't come from much, the second goal is just a penalty which is quite soft”, McCulloch explained. “The player goes down like she has been shot. It was just two hands placed on the back. I felt we had a couple of chances just before that penalty and we were coming into the game a bit.

“When you go in at half time at 2-0 down instead of 1-0 it’s a bit different, but we felt we could get ourselves back into the game. That doesn't happen because we gifted Rangers our third goal. That is what is most frustrating. They didn't cut us wide open we gifted the goals so we have to be smarter.

“The Hearts and Celtic games have created memories that will last a long time. For two to come along in such as short space of time is a bit unusual in football. But now we can focus on the league, which is something that we have to do because we know that our next three games are crucial for us. In that respect it takes a bit of pressure off us as we can focus on that now.”

Rangers boss Malky Thomson said: “I’m very pleased. I think all the effort and application that all the players put into their daily actions in training, and it came through. I thought it was a solid performance, especially our back five – they were phenomenal. There’s massive competition in the squad. It’s a fit and hungry squad that want to win, you can see that in them.”