Ross had taken over as interim manager at the end of 2022 after Eileen Gleeson left the position. Since then, the 41-year-old has guided the Glaswegians to 10 wins from 11 games, including a vital 1-0 win over Celtic that put her side six points clear at the top.

“It is an honour for me to be offered the head coach position at Glasgow City, particularly at this early stage in my coaching career”, she stated. “Having spent 14 happy and successful years here as a player, it is no secret just how much this club means to me.

“Glasgow City has a proud and successful history, of which I played my part, and now as head coach, I am excited to see what I can contribute to the next chapter.

“I will continue to drive the high standards and promote the values of the club in order continue the excellent work and progress our ambitions on and off the pitch.

“I am grateful to the players, staff, fans and the board for the support they have shown whilst I held the interim position and I now look forward to repaying their belief in me as I get started in the Head Coach role.”

As a player, Ross won 27 trophies at Glasgow City and featured Champions League for the club. In August 2021, the midfielder hung up her boots to join the first team coaching staff as assistant coach. She will now look to add the SWPL title and Scottish Cup to her trophy cabinet as manager.

"We are delighted to officially appoint Leanne as permanent head coach of Glasgow City”, Glasgow City chief executive Laura Montgomery said of the appointment.

Leanne Ross's first game as full-time manager will be against Glasgow Women this Sunday. Credit: Georgia Reynolds X GCFC