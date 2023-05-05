“Great feeling” around Spartans claims Julianne Ross as they prepare for Aberdeen
Spartans have won five of their last six games with defender Julianne Ross insisting that there is a “great feeling” around the club at the moment.
The Edinburgh side's form has helped them rise to seventh, the highest position they can possibly finish after the split. Since the league was divided, Spartans haven’t lost a game and have scored 14 goals in their last six games including eight in their previous two home fixtures. With only four games until their campaign ends, Ross believes hopes that her side can retain their form as they welcome Aberdeen on Sunday.
“It’s great that we are scoring goals, that’s how you win games,” she told the Edinburgh Evening News “I’d obviously like a clean sheet but scoring goals is always good. I’d love to get a goal, that’d be amazing but just winning the rest of our games and trying to keep clean sheets would be ideal as well.
“It’s such a great feeling, that was our goal [seventh place] when we had the split. Our goal is to get to seventh and we have just done that so now we just have to keep it. Yeah, we are all very excited, there are a lot of games in a small amount of time but if we just keep the energy up and keep going then I think we will be good.”
The women’s team are the only ones doing well with the men also set to play the second leg of their pyramid play-off at Brechin City on Saturday. The Edinburgh side is 1-0 up on aggregate as they aim to get to the next stage and take on the team that finishes bottom of the Cinch Scottish League Two. That game would also be over two games, taking place later this month. Ross is hopeful that the men’s side can go all the way and make it into the league. “It’s great,” she added. “What the men are doing is amazing, we have been supporting them at their games and a bunch of us will go and support them this Saturday as well. I’m looking forward to it.”