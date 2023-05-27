News you can trust since 1873
Hearts v Hibs gallery: 39 pictures of post-match brawl, fans and big derby moments

Best images from a chaotic derby as 10-man Hearts hold on for draw and fourth place
Phil Johnson
By Phil Johnson
Published 27th May 2023, 17:23 BST
Updated 27th May 2023, 18:11 BST

A selection of the best images from a dramatic derby at Tynecastle, including shots of the touchline melee at full-time, the best fan pictures, the goals and VAR red card and a secret Hibs supporter.

Steven Naismith celebrates the full-time whistle whilst Hibernian manager Lee Johnson watches on

1. Derby drama

Steven Naismith celebrates the full-time whistle whilst Hibernian manager Lee Johnson watches on Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group

Steven Naismith and Lee Johnson clash after the full-time whistle

2. Kicking off

Steven Naismith and Lee Johnson clash after the full-time whistle Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group

Steven Naismith turns away as Lee Johnson extends his left arm towards the Hearts boss

3. Getting ugly

Steven Naismith turns away as Lee Johnson extends his left arm towards the Hearts boss Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group

Lee Johnson steps towards the Hearts technical area at full-time

4. Not happy

Lee Johnson steps towards the Hearts technical area at full-time Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group

Related topics:TynecastleVAR