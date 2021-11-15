Hearts v Hibs women derby set to be played at Tynecastle
Hearts are aiming to attract another bumper crowd to the women’s Edinburgh derby – by announcing that the return match will be played at Tynecastle Park next month.
The Gorgie club have followed the example set by Hibs earlier in the season by announcing that tickets for the SWPL1 match on Wednesday, December 15 will be free of charge. Kick-off is 7pm.
The Capital sides smashed the record attendance for a women's club match in Scotland at the end of September when 5,512 were at Easter Road for the derby, which Hibs won 3-0.
That smashed the previous record of 3,123, set in the 2019 Scottish Women's Cup final between Hibs and Glasgow City.
Hearts women last played at Tynecastle Park in late 2019, setting their own record home crowd for a women’s match as they secured the SWPL 2 title and gain promotion into SWPL 1.
Hibs are currently fourth in SWPL1, while Hearts moved off the bottom last weekend.