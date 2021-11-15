Hearts v Hibs women derby set to be played at Tynecastle

Hibs' Rachael Boyle and Hearts' Mariel Kaney during the SWPL match between Hibernian and Hearts at Easter Road. Picture: Paul Devlin / SNS

The Gorgie club have followed the example set by Hibs earlier in the season by announcing that tickets for the SWPL1 match on Wednesday, December 15 will be free of charge. Kick-off is 7pm.

The Capital sides smashed the record attendance for a women's club match in Scotland at the end of September when 5,512 were at Easter Road for the derby, which Hibs won 3-0.

That smashed the previous record of 3,123, set in the 2019 Scottish Women's Cup final between Hibs and Glasgow City.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hearts women last played at Tynecastle Park in late 2019, setting their own record home crowd for a women’s match as they secured the SWPL 2 title and gain promotion into SWPL 1.