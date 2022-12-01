Hibs v Hearts: All you need to know about U18s derby
Hibs take on Hearts in the CAS Elite Under 18s League at the Hibernian Training Centre in East Lothian on Friday.
The teams are separated by three points in the league, with Hibs in sixth place on 10 points from 10 games. Hearts are second-bottom in the nine-team league with seven points from 11 games. The Edinburgh rivals haven’t played each other yet this season, but both go into the game buoyed by good results against the Old Firm. Hibs, managed by Gareth Evans, won 2-1 away to Celtic on Tuesday, while Hearts picked up a point in a 3-3 draw away to Rangers on their last outing on November 18.
Players to look out for include Hibs midfielders Jacob MacIntyre and Rudi Allan-Molotnikov and Hearts right-back Rocco Friel, all Scotland Under-17 internationals. Hibs forward Ethan Laidlaw and Hearts winger Callum Halmbrook are in good form. The match at East Mains, near Ormiston, kicks off on Friday, December 1 at 7pm and entry is free.