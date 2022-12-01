The teams are separated by three points in the league, with Hibs in sixth place on 10 points from 10 games. Hearts are second-bottom in the nine-team league with seven points from 11 games. The Edinburgh rivals haven’t played each other yet this season, but both go into the game buoyed by good results against the Old Firm. Hibs, managed by Gareth Evans, won 2-1 away to Celtic on Tuesday, while Hearts picked up a point in a 3-3 draw away to Rangers on their last outing on November 18.