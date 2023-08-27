GK - Alicia Yates - 6/10

Had little to do in the first half and had no chance of saving either of the goals.

RB - Hannah Robinson - 7/10

Sarah Clelland celebrates her opener. Credit: (© ScottishPower Women’s Premier League | Malcolm Mackenzie)

Up against a Tegan Bowie and Mya Christie, Robinson did well to try and nullify their threat while also enjoying some freedom in attack.

CB - Robyn McCafferty - 8/10

Another magnificent performance from the defender. Her finish in the first half was excellent as she put her side 2-0 up. Even as Spartans found themselves down to 10, McCafferty limited the chances Hibs had and in the end was unlucky to see her side concede.

CB - Dion McMahon - 6/10

While perhaps unlucky be sent off on top of conceding the penalty, the challenge no doubtably but Spartans in a tricky situation for the remainder of the game.

LB - Sarah Clelland - 8/10

The full-back had a magnificent game. Not only did Clelland get the opener with a wonderful curled effort, she helped to dominate the left side throughout the first half. Even down to 10-players she helped to stop Hibs from opening up the left side.

CDM - Ronaigh Douglas 7/10

Helped Spartans dominate the game in the first half with some great defensive play just in front of the backline.

CM - Hannah Jordan - 6/10

Made some great interceptions in the first half to keep Spartans attacking play going. Red card made this more of a struggle in the second period.

CM - Alana Marshall - 7/10

Had a brilliant first half as she controlled the middle of the field with ease. Had a few long shots that on another day may have hit the net with her ability from distance.

RW - Caley Gibb - 7/10

Enjoyed a decent spell down the right wing in the first half and arguably should have scored with her late chance in the first half. Was unfortunate to come off as the game changed with the visitors going down to 10 players.

ST - Becky Galbraith - 6/10

Part of a great attacking effort for the visitors in the first half as they dominated. When the game changed in the second half, Galbraith did well and pressed the opposition line well to take the pressure off.

LW - Lauren Berman - 8/10

Continued to be a thorn in Hibs’ side, especially in the first half where Spartans seemingly dominated the left flank. Her pace and dribbling technique was great to see before being sacrificed in the second half as they went down to 10 players.

Sub - Amelie Birse - 6/10

Had little chance to make a difference as Spartans sat deeper.

Sub - Tegan Browning - 7/10