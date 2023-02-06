How’s Your Touch set to release collectable cards containing all players from major Edinburgh women’s teams
Hibs, Hearts, Spartans and Boroughmuir Thistle stars are among 55 women footballers available as collectable cards from across the UK and Irish leagues.
The SWPL has the bulk of the collectables with 24 cards being associated with the league. How’s Your Touch has released these in support of Endometriosis UK which offers support to those affected by the condition.
Shannon McGregor and Joelle Murray are the collectable players for Hibs, while Jenny Smith and Addie Handley make up the Hearts duo. Katie Frew and Alana Marshall are packable from Spartans, while Beth MacLeod is also available from Boroughmuir.
The cards will be available for pre-order from February 6 until March 6, 2023, on www.themattrd.uk/hytcards. They are available to buy in packs of seven which will contain a one-of-five shiny parallel, as a full set of 55, including 1 shiny, or as part of our team offer which includes 20 packs with a 25% discount for girls’ and boys’ clubs, schools, groups of friends, or anyone that just wants a big pack opening experience. A portion of each sale is to be donated to Endometriosis UK. £1 per pack, £5 per set, and £25 per team offer.
In the UK, around 1.5 million women and those assigned female at birth are currently living with Endometriosis. Endometriosis UK offers support to those affected by endometriosis through their helpline, support groups, web chat, webinars and online community. You can find more details of their work and ways to donate directly on their website here http://www.endometriosis-uk.org/.