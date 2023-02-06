The SWPL has the bulk of the collectables with 24 cards being associated with the league. How’s Your Touch has released these in support of Endometriosis UK which offers support to those affected by the condition.

Shannon McGregor and Joelle Murray are the collectable players for Hibs, while Jenny Smith and Addie Handley make up the Hearts duo. Katie Frew and Alana Marshall are packable from Spartans, while Beth MacLeod is also available from Boroughmuir.

The cards will be available for pre-order from February 6 until March 6, 2023, on www.themattrd.uk/hytcards. They are available to buy in packs of seven which will contain a one-of-five shiny parallel, as a full set of 55, including 1 shiny, or as part of our team offer which includes 20 packs with a 25% discount for girls’ and boys’ clubs, schools, groups of friends, or anyone that just wants a big pack opening experience. A portion of each sale is to be donated to Endometriosis UK. £1 per pack, £5 per set, and £25 per team offer.

There are seven players from Edinburgh clubs available to collect. Credit: How's Your Touch.