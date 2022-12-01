His team are currently top of League One but go their opponents in the third round of the Scottish Women’s Cup this weekend are currently sixth the Championship, the division above. Enwood has been wary of not “overcomplicating” training this week as they are set to play on a grass pitch instead of 4G surgafe they are used to.

“It’s another Championship team, as I’ve said many times on record the minimum goal for this team is that we become a Championship team”, he told Edinburgh Evening News. “We have proven that by our results against such teams in the cup so far. It will be a tough game, no doubt, and it’s another couple of Edinburgh teams playing against each other.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The game is also being played on grass, so that will be a different challenge for us given that we are used to training and playing on astro. We will need to be aware of that, but that will be up to us not to overcomplicate things but to also do a couple of tweaks to the players and how we do things to just adapt to help those conditions. It will be a competitive game I am sure.”

FC Edinburgh are six points clear at the top of League One as they aim to get promoted back to the Championship.

The midweek victory over Edinburgh Caledonia at Meadowbank has put Enwood’s team in prime position to win League One. They are now move six points clear of second place going into the winter break. With two cup games coming up, Enwood is treating them as a bonus. He has reaffirmed that the club’s primary aim is promotion.

“The absolute aim of the club is to make sure we win promotion,” he explained. “We are in a good position so far. Winning leagues and pushing up is what will progress us. Cup wins are lovely to have, but the league is the absolute priority.”

Advertisement Hide Ad