Now manager of FC Edinburgh, Enwood was part of the Hearts coaching staff for nearly five years, three of them as first-team head coach. During this spell he oversaw the club’s promotion to the SWPL1 as well as the team becoming fully integrated with the men’s club. However, when manager Kevin Murphy departed for Rangers in the summer of 2020 after just six months, Enwood was deemed surplus to requirements and Andy Kirk took over.

“I have no bitter feelings towards Hearts”, Enwood told Edinburgh Evening News. “I’m a little frustrated after building a team up for a number of years and bringing through young players who are now playing for a club in the top league. I’m a little frustrated a didn’t get an opportunity to take a team in that top league, but this is how football works, and it works that way for a reason.

“I am glad to see the club doing well and that the club are fully investing in them putting monetary value behind it. I am really happy that the young players who are at the club in my time are still there playing in the top league and picking up a number of appearances. At the minute they are doing fantastically well, sitting fourth which is probably the most realistic target. I had a good time there. There are a lot of good people at the club. I hope I have played my part in getting them there and good luck to them as they move on.”