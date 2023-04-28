The Glaswegian side sits bottom of the SWPL with zero points after 26 games and a -124 goal difference. Spartans have got the better of their upcoming opposition every time they have played them this season, however, last time out it took until the second half to find a way through their backline. With the Edinburgh side set to play five games in three weeks, McCulloch warns that rotating her squad too greatly in this fixture could see Glasgow Women earn their first points.

“You’ve got to make sure you don’t underestimate Glasgow Women,” McCulloch told the Edinburgh Evening News. “That’s a dangerous game. They are still looking for their first points and that will drive and motivate them every single week. For us, we need to get the balance right. When you make a lot of changes, it can lead to a lack of consistency. However, we have to have one eye on the load and we have been monitoring that closing every single week. We have plenty of depth and quality in the squad and we will look to utilise that to the best of our ability. However, we will still be sensible about it at the same time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spartans have been in fine form recently. Last weekend, they got their biggest win of the season as they beat Hamilton 4-2, extending their unbeaten run to four games. “We have to feel confident and positive based on the recent performances,” McCulloch added. “If we play like we have been doing and play well, then we will hopefully pick up another three vital points.

Alana Marshall scored twice in her last game. Credit: Spartans Women Facebook