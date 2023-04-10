It was Adams last game for the Tartan Amy’s Under 19’s after turning 19 years old last week. The striker finished off in style for the side with a goal off the bench as they beat Liechtenstein 7-0 in the Euro round two qualifying. Jordan was also impressive as the 18-year-old netted the sixth goal of the game and her first for the Under 19’s side. The duo were also joined on the pitch by Hearts pair Addie Handley and Lisa Maher-Rodgers. Celtic’s Abbie Ferguson who is on loan at Partick Thistle got the other five goals in the fixture to ensure Scotland finished top of their group. This means that Scotland will be round one of qualifying for the tournament’s 2023/24 edition held in Lithuania.

Elsewhere, Jam Tarts defender Vyan Sampson started for Jamaica as they beat Sheffield United 2-0 at Leicester City’s King Power Stadium. Former Rangers midfielder Chantelle Swaby got the first goal of the game followed by Cheyna Matthews late on to give the Caribbean side a solid win ahead of their World Cup campaign this summer. Sampson can also take confidence from the performance as the 26-year-old kept another clean sheet in another impressive display.

Hearts star Ciara Grant was an unused substitute as the Republic of Ireland lost 2-0 to the United States. Emily Fox got the first goal for the World Champions followed by Lindsey Horan who converted a penalty with 10 minutes to go. The Girls in Green are set to play their American counterparts again on Wednesday as they both prepare for the World Cup.

Both Eilidh Adams and Lucy Parry have been playing for their countries over this past week. Credit: Malcolm Mackenzie