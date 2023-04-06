International update: Hibs and Hearts trio star in massive win
Hibs striker Eilidh Adams starred for Scotland’s Under 19’s on Wednesday as the captain scored in a 5-0 win over Albania.
In the first fixture of group B7, the Tartan Army battered their Balkan counterparts as Maria McAneny and Jodi Mcleary both got braces on top of Adam’s goal. The Hibs striker has been a regular for the Under 19’s side over recent years but this will be the final occasion she is eligible for the side after turning 19 years old on Thursday.
Two Hearts players also started as Addie Handley returned to the youth set-up after an impressive campaign so far. Lisa Maher-Rodgers got the nod in goal as the 17-year-old continues to impress on loan to Boroughmuir. Spartans Hannah Jordan also made an appearance off the bench late on. The win puts Scotland top of the group with the side going into their final game against Lichtenstein on Saturday.
The Tartan side cannot qualify for the upcoming European Championships after they finished third in the first round of qualifying back in November as France and Iceland moved into the next stage. Instead, Scotland will be looking to win their current group in order to get promotion back into round one for the tournament’s 2023/24 edition held in Lithuania.
Elsewhere, Hibs fullback Lucy Parry also captained the England Under 19’s as they bid to get to the European Championship in Belgium. On Wednesday the young Lionesses got a late equaliser thanks to Katie Watson to draw 1-1 with Slovenia. The Liverpool loanee will be hoping to beat both Belarus on Saturday as well as Spain on Tuesday to reach the tournament.