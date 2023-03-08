This International Women’s Day we have listed eight iconic figures from the footballing industry to be inspired by in 2023.
Hearts, Hibs, Spartans and Boroughmuir all have been mentioned throughout the list, each with their own story. This list is not a ranking but rather a celebration of what these people have achieved over their lifetimes and what they help bring to the community. Whether it is through the obstacles they have faced in life or their work outside of football, everyone on this list is an inspiration.
1. Joelle Murray
The 36-year-old captain has been at Hibs throughout the biggest moments in their history. Since donning green and white in 2004, she is nearing two decades in the first team, winning everything there is to win for her club. Her influence also expands from her ability on the pitch becoming the Girls & Women's Academy Director under the guise of Hibernian Community Foundation in 2017. Under her leadership, many more girls may match her achievements at the club. Credit: Malcolm Mackenzie
Photo: Malcolm Mackenzie
2. Mariel Kaney
The former Hearts captain retired at the start of 2023 but has been a major figure around the club for years. Helping the Jam Tarts lift the SWPL2 title in the 2019 season, she has also become a trustee for the Big Hearts foundation which aims to give people safe and fulfilling lives. The 31-year-old has now passed on her wisdom to Georgia Hunter who now claims the famous armband. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)
Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group
3. Alana Marshall
Long-time captain of Spartans, Marshall is one of the key players for the club as they continue to be a thorn for many sides in the league. The midfielder reached 200 appearances for the club last year which is even more remarkable considering the 35-year-old’s battle with multiple sclerosis. Playing over a year with the illness, the midfielder is still putting on a show on the pitch and scored a memorable goal in her side’s 2-1 win over Hibs at the start of the year. Credit: Malcolm Mackenzie
Photo: Malcolm Mackenzie
4. Leah Eddie
The Hibs defender has become one of the club's best players since joining in 2018. After a stop-start few seasons due to the COVID pandemic and injuries, the 22-year-old is now a permanent name on Dean Gibson’s team sheet. Her form has seen her gain a couple of caps for the Scottish National Team. The defender is also involved in spreading women’s football across the country. Late last year, she surprised Giffnock FC Under 16’s by telling them they had won the opportunity to train with Scotland's women’s national team. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)
Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group / SFA