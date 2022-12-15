The West Lothian club will trigger the option to extend the 26-year-old's contract until the summer of 2024. They have no plans to cash in on Nouble in the January transfer window but will be open to selling him at the end of this season. Nouble, who joined Livingston from National League fifth tier English side Aldershot Town in the summer of 2021, has scored three goals in 20 appearances this season and offers Martindale versatility in attack.

“I actually spoke to the big man yesterday – Joel is not going anywhere in January,” said the manager. “So if somebody wants to bid for him, it will have to be outrageous because I would be doing Livingston and the players in that dressing room a disservice if I was to allow him to leave this building in January. We've got ambitions this year and Joel plays a huge part in that. I see Joel being elsewhere in the summer. I spoke to him and was very honest about that."

Martindale believes Nouble has the type of attributes that should make him of interest to Sky Bet Championship clubs as well as Celtic and Rangers. “I’d be surprised if we don't see some interest in him in the summer because he can play as a 7, a 9 or an 11,” said the Lions boss. “His numbers are getting better, definitely in terms of the wide areas.

Livingston will trigger the option to extend Joel Nouble's contract until the summer of 2024. Picture: Roddy Scott / SNS