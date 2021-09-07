John McGinn shares emotional picture with brother Paul after Hibs defender makes Scots debut
Proud Scotland midfielder John McGinn was quick to share a picture of he and his brother Paul after the Hibs man made his Scotland debut against Austria.
Tuesday, 7th September 2021, 11:23 pm
Paul McGinn came on with just over ten minutes remaining during the 1-0 triumph at the Ernst Happel Stadion to help Scotland record a vital win in their quest to qualify for the World Cup.
The 30-year-old took the pitch alongside his younger brother John, 26, with the Aston Villa winning his 36th cap for his country.
John McGinn tweeted a picture of the two in Vienna with the words: “What a special night couldn’t be prouder.”