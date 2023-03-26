News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 days ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
8 hours ago Man arrested on suspicion of blackmailing Alison Hammond
8 hours ago Daniel Radcliffe expecting first child with Erin Darke
1 day ago Art lesson featuring Michelangelo’s David statue dubbed 'pornographic'
1 day ago Queen’s pallbearers recognised in King Charles III special honours
2 days ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation

Late second-half penalty enough for Spartans to beat 10-player Dundee United

Becky Galbraith scored the only goal of the game for Spartans from the penalty spot as the visitors came away with a 1-0 victory against Dundee United.

By Jack Dawson
Published 26th Mar 2023, 18:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Mar 2023, 18:27 BST

It was the first game since the SWPL split for both sides, in a tight contest at Gussie Park. Katherine Smart had the first chance of the game as her effort flew past the goal. Galbraith was next to have a go for the visitors as she tapped wide after Caley Gibb’s cross. Gibb then had her own strike on goal before half-time which was saved by the opposing keeper.

Late in the day, Spartans took the lead from the penalty spot. Leigha Dobbins bundled over Ronaigh Douglas which allowed Galbraith to convert with 12 minutes to go. Dundee United went down to 10 players late on out as Neve Guthrie picked up a second yellow in three minutes. The result keeps Spartans eighth in the SWPL, four points behind Motherwell.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Becky Galbraith (left) who got the only goal of the game next to Hannah Jordan (right). Credit: Spartans Women Facebook
Becky Galbraith (left) who got the only goal of the game next to Hannah Jordan (right). Credit: Spartans Women Facebook
Becky Galbraith (left) who got the only goal of the game next to Hannah Jordan (right). Credit: Spartans Women Facebook
Dundee UnitedMotherwell