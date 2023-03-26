Late second-half penalty enough for Spartans to beat 10-player Dundee United
Becky Galbraith scored the only goal of the game for Spartans from the penalty spot as the visitors came away with a 1-0 victory against Dundee United.
It was the first game since the SWPL split for both sides, in a tight contest at Gussie Park. Katherine Smart had the first chance of the game as her effort flew past the goal. Galbraith was next to have a go for the visitors as she tapped wide after Caley Gibb’s cross. Gibb then had her own strike on goal before half-time which was saved by the opposing keeper.
Late in the day, Spartans took the lead from the penalty spot. Leigha Dobbins bundled over Ronaigh Douglas which allowed Galbraith to convert with 12 minutes to go. Dundee United went down to 10 players late on out as Neve Guthrie picked up a second yellow in three minutes. The result keeps Spartans eighth in the SWPL, four points behind Motherwell.