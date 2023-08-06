The winger got a goal and an assist as Spartans got the better of their Edinburgh rivals. Fans may have been surprised to see Berman on the field as she is yet to be announced with the American yet to officially sign for the club. However, McCulloch has confirmed that the winger will be confirmed by the Rangers game next week.

“Our preseason has gone well,” McCulloch told the Edinburgh Evening News. “It’s challenged us in different areas and it’s done exactly what we wanted it to do. We have played quite a few games behind closed doors as well and just gone about our business quietly. It’s allowed us to bring in a few players, solidify and improve areas from last season that we have identified as areas of development. I wasn’t happy with conceding but I never am.

“We will have all of our next signings confirmed by next week. We have just been going quietly about our business; everyone gets obsessed with announcing signings, changing squads and having huge turnovers this time of year. We have been able to solidify the squad from last year that we feel still has room for improvement, development and adds quality in key areas. We have 23 players and we might add another to make it 24. I'll be delighted with that.”

Spartans take on Rangers on Sunday for their SWPL opener. Credit: Spartans Women

It was a bright start from Spartans who were sure to put pressure on their Edinburgh counterparts early. Berman went close twice in the opening 10 minutes as she hit the top corner of the bar before sending another effort just wide of the post. The winger remained confident and gave the hosts the lead midway through the half with a brilliant two touch finish. Boroughmuir had chances of their own with Samantha Duncan unable to squeeze her shot past Rachel Harrison two minutes later. Spartans’ lead was soon doubled as a Boroughmuir player headed into her own net from a corner to give the hosts a solid lead at the break.

The hosts kept the pressure up in the first half and extended their lead 15 minutes in. A fantastic ball from Berman played Erin Henderson through one-on-one and the youngster managed to poked the ball past the keeper and into the net. Moments later, Boroughmuir almost got one back as Duncan’s effort just went wide of the target. The striker would finally get her goal shortly after as Beth McLeod put the ball on a plate for Duncan to place into the net as the game ended 3-1.