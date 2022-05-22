League Two Bonnyrigg Rose fall 3-1 to Auchinleck Talbot in South Challenge Cup final

Despite taking the lead at the Falkirk Stadium after a sumptuous eighth-minute Lee Currie free-kick, Talbot drew level before the half-time interval through the unfortunate Bob Wilson.

The Ayrshire outfit were quick out of the traps in the second half and assumed the lead through Bryan Bolan in the 53rd minute and never looked back. Jamie Glasgow added a third two minutes from time after rounding Mikey Andrews in the Rose goal.

And although he was disappointed not to bring home silverware to New Dundas Park, Horn believes his players, who earned an historic promotion to SPFL League Two last weekend, were running on empty.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lee Currie gave Bonnyrigg the lead with a magnificent free-kick but Talbot fought back to claim the silverware Picture: Joe Gilhooley LRPS

"I thought first half we were the better team and didn't think they caused us any problems," he said. "But they got a goal out of nothing and it gave them a real lift. It was unfortunate as it was an own goal but these things happen in football.

"I think we ran out of legs in the second half and it probably looked a game too far if I'm being honest. Once they got their noses in front it made it difficult for us as well. We huffed and puffed after that so I am disappointed, but I couldn't be more proud of my players as they kept going right to the end.

"Some of them were going down with cramp, maybe because they hadn't played so much in recent weeks while others had maybe been on the bevvy since last Saturday! No one will judge them on that result as over the course of the season they've been absolutely outstanding to a man."

Having had a week to reflect on the club's achievements this year, Horn can't wait to get going in Scottish football's fourth tier come August.