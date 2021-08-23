Linlithgow Rose announce hiring of new management team following Brown Ferguson dismissal
Lithlingow Rose have announced the hiring of Gordon Herd as their new manager.
Monday, 23rd August 2021, 12:24 pm
The head coach, who was dismissed as Camelon Juniors boss earlier this year, replaces Brown Ferguson after the former Stenhousemuir manager’s sacking last week.
Herd is joined by John Millar and Eamon Fullerton, who were also apart of his management team in Camelon.
Though they sit in fourth place in the East of Scotland league table, Rose have won only three of their first eight matches to begin the 2021/22 campaign.