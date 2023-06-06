John Ward has now moved into the chairman’s position having been CEO since 2016, while Dave Black has been promoted from business development manager and head of commercial & media operations into Ward’s old role.

Having led the Lions to a sixth successive season in the top flight of Scottish football, manager David Martindale expressed his happiness with the reshuffle among the club’s hierarchy.

He said: “I have worked with John and Dave for a number of years and I’m delighted that both have taken on their respective roles.

John Ward has been announced as the new chairman and Dave Black the new CEO at Livingston. Picture: SNS

“Both are fantastic assets to the club and I'm looking forward to working closely with them for the forthcoming season. It’s no secret that next year is going to be difficult and the more assets we can keep at the club the better.”

John Ward said: “I took on the role of CEO when the club had back-to-back promotions as the board felt we needed to put a formal structure around the business side of things. It was always an unpaid, voluntary role for me and my business interests outwith the club have meant that I am travelling most weeks and rarely based at the club itself.

“We feel the club needed a CEO who is in the building on a day-to-day basis and who can support the staff to manage the business side of things efficiently. Dave has grown in stature and ability in the time he has been here and I believe he has earned this opportunity.

“We have made no secret of the fact that the club has suffered financially from the impact of the pandemic and not making top six over the past two seasons. Having Dave managing the financials day-to-day will help us hugely.

“I am delighted to remain involved as chairperson and will of course continue to remain on the board of directors as we seek to attract new talent and investment to the club.

“It is a huge honour to be asked to take over from Robert and I am looking forward to next season.”

Dave Black added “It’s without doubt the biggest honour of my working life to be given the opportunity to take the reins as chief executive of this football club.

“I’ve been a Livingston fan since that first game back in 1995 and subsequently travelled home and away as a supporter ever since. I’ve been a mascot, I’ve been a ball boy, I’ve sold programmes, I’ve worked in the bar, I’ve ran the club shop, I’ve ran the supporters football team, I’ve helped run the supporters bus, I’ve been on the board of the supporters trust and, before it became my job, I was already running the club social media accounts.

“This club is my passion – it always was long before coming on board as a member of a staff and I’ll continue to work as tirelessly as I have to do all we can to make Livingston FC as successful as we can and ultimately, a club our supporters can be proud of.”

