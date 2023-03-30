Club captain Devlin, 29, and centre-back Fitzwater, 25, are expected to leave the Lions under freedom of contract this summer. And although he is disappointed that Livingston will not be able to hold on to the influential defenders, manager Martindale has no issue with endorsing their credentials to any interested parties. Hearts are understood to be looking to strengthen the right-back area, with Hibs looking to do the same at centre-back.

“I know they're not going to be here next season but I've reached the stage in my relationship with them where I'm going to try and promote their careers as much as possible,” he said. “I've sent a text message to a few clubs in Scotland and in England to show that if I had the financial capability, both players would be in the building next year without a shadow of a doubt. I don't want to lose them but I think it's inevitable that I am going to lose them. If I can help progress their careers, I'm more than willing to do that."

Martindale revealed he has had notes of interest in Devlin, who joined from Walsall in 2019. “I've had a few phone-calls but it's not my place to say who they're from or where Nicky Devlin might be playing next year,” he said. “I'm more than happy to vouch for Nicky. I think he'd be a fantastic addition to a few teams up here but it may appeal to him to go back down the road (to England).”

Livingston manager David Martindale is reigned to losing Nicky Devlin and Jack Fitzwater in the summer

Sixth-placed Livingston face a significant game in their quest to secure a top-six place in the cinch Premiership when they visit seventh-placed St Mirren, who are just a point behind them. “At this point in time you're looking at it being between us and St Mirren, with St Johnstone having an outside chance," Martindale said of the battle for a top-six berth.

“If we were to beat St Mirren on Saturday, there would be three games to go and we'd be four points ahead, so we'd be there and thereabouts. St Mirren have two tough games after that against Rangers and Hearts. But if ourselves and St Mirren go on a poor run and St Johnstone win the next two or three, they could come right into the mix.

