The Lions are currently 15 points clear at the top of the Championship, the third tier in the pyramid, as they aim to secure promotion to the SWPL2. In contrast, Morton sits rock-bottom of the division with only eight points from 15 games as they prepare to visit the Tony Macaroni Arena. Despite the dramatic differences in fortune the two teams have had, Jaconelli believes his side still needs the right attitude if they are going to be successful.

“We have to go into every game and think about what we can gain from the last one”, he told the Edinburgh Evening News. “The big improvement last week was our tempo, shutdown and our energy. We can’t afford to allow that energy to drop no matter who we play against because it’s a notable improvement from the game before. Against Inverness we weren’t as close to our markers and things like that.

“As far as the players are concerned, that’s the message they will get from us as coaches. We are achieving these levels and no matter who we play, we have to keep these levels. As soon as you come of it, it is hard to regain it again. That we can’t change we have to keep going. You know football, we could go out this week and be disappointed in the performance. If we go by last week and have that same attitude, I think we will be fine. We must show other teams respect and ourselves to achieve the levels that we have set.”

Livingston have won 15 of their 18 league games this season. Credit: Alex Todd | Sportpix for SWF