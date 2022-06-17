Livingston to get 2022/23 season underway as Bonnyrigg Rose and FC Edinburgh handed tough starts

The match at the Tony Macaroni Arena on July 30 was selected for live TV coverage and will be the first match to take place in the new campaign.

The Lions travel to Dundee United the following weekend before hosting Hibs.

SPFL newcomers Bonnyrigg Rose will begin life in cinch League Two with a home game against Forfar Athletic. The Loons finished second in the division last term and will be a tough opponent for Robbie Horn’s side.

Livingston will face Rangers in front of the Sky Sports cameras on the opening day of the 2022/23 cinch Premiership season. Picture: SNS

Having watched their team play in the East of Scotland and Lowland League in recent seasons, Bonnyrigg fans will now be treated to some lengthy away days. The first of those excursions comes on August 13 with a visit to Stranraer. They then make the long trek in the opposite direction on September 3 to play Elgin.

The newly rebranded FC Edinburgh face a tricky opening day fixture as they travel to Kelty Hearts in a meeting of the two clubs who gained promotion to League One. Though Alan Maybury’s side didn’t defeat League Two’s runaway leaders last term, they did manage two draws and were beaten by one goal in the other two contests.

Edinburgh fans are excited by the prospect of sleeping giants Dunfermline Athletic and Falkirk coming to town and they won’t have to wait long. Both full-time sides visit the Capital in August with Dunfermline travelling on August 6 and Falkirk two weeks later.

Message from the editor