Lothian sides learn opponents in Preliminary Round of 2022/23 Scottish Cup

Last season’s league runners-up Penicuik Athletic (who missed out to champions Tranent on goal difference) will face off against Musselburgh Athletic at Penicuik Park. Blackburn United narrowly avoided relegation to the First Division last term and they’ll face a tricky tie away to Broxburn Athletic, who came sixth in last season’s table.

There’s a third all-Lothian clash as Vale of Leithen host Dunbar United in a battle of two clubs who suffered relegation last term; Vale of Leithen from the Lowland League and Dunbar from the East of Scotland (EOSFL) Premier.

Tynecastle received the most favourable draw, coming out of the hat second after Jeanfield Swifts and receiving a bye to the next round.

Rangers won last season's Scottish Cup after defeating Hearts in the final. Picture: SNS

Newcomers to the sixth tier, Haddington Athletic, will face a tricky home match against Darvel. The Ayrshire visitors were upset by Tranent in last season’s play-offs as they sought to gain promotion to the Lowland League.

Linlithgow Rose put up a fight in the title race last term before falling away in the second half of the campaign. They will host Galloway side St Cuthbert Wanderers.

The final side from the EOSFL Premier, Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale, will travel across the Forth for a fixture with Burntisland Shipyard.

There were three teams from the EOSFL First Division in the draw. Whitehill Welfare, fresh off relegation last season, will host the only team who performed worse than them in last season’s Premier Division in Stirlingshire side Camelon.

Newtongrange Star were another who suffered the ignominy of dropping down a tier. They will face a lengthy round-trip to meet Scottish Highlands outfit Invergordon.

Preston Athletic are a side in a somewhat happier state having won promotion from the Second Division. They will square off against Newton Stewart in East Lothian.

Finally, there are two Midlothian sides from the Second Division who will be in action at this stage of the competition. Dalkeith Thistle will host Lochee United, who just received an SFA license in June, while Easthouses Lily Miners Welfare will have to go to Drumchapel United.

The fixtures will take place on the weekend of Saturday, 27 August.

