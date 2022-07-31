Lowland League round-up: Spartans pick up point against Celtic B while Hearts B suffer heavy defeat at East Kilbride

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bosun Lawal gave the visitors the lead midway through the first half before Cammy Russell's stunning free-kick restored parity ten minutes into the second half. An equally good strike from Johnny Kenny put Celtic back in front but Sean Brown's close-range finish earned Dougie Samuel's men a well-deserved point.

Meanwhile, Civil Service Strollers returned to winning ways after a 3-1 success over Open Goal Broomhill with Robbie Cole, Louis Kennedy and Alieu Faye were on target at Christie Gillies Park.

Patrick Baird was on target for Edinburgh University as the students played out a 1-1 draw with East Stirlingshire at East Peffermill but there was disappointment for Hearts B who went down 4-1 at East Kilbride in South Lanarkshire, midfielder Macaulay Tait on target for Steven Naismith's men at K-Park.