Mason Renton scored his first goal for Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale in last week's 4-1 win at Dunbar United

Goalkeeper Kieron, who manages Hutchie’s under 17s, was drafted in from the cold for his first competitive game in over two and a half years last Saturday with Dundee United loanee Ruairidh Adams sidelined through injury.

Renton didn’t expect to pull on his gloves again with the Covid pandemic delaying an essential knee operation, which effectively forced him to hang up his boots earlier than he had planned to.

“I didn’t think I would go back to playing to be honest, then Ryan [Harding, manager] asked me if I could help with Ruairidh being out at the weekend,” said Renton.

“I sort of knew that I would be playing on the Wednesday as Ruairidh was struggling, but I couldn’t even train on Thursday because I was nightshift. On the Friday I knew it would definitely be me playing.

“I’ve tried to keep myself fit and I felt alright considering I had been out for that long. If I didn’t need the operation I wouldn’t have stopped playing, I would have kept playing. With Covid it made it an even longer wait. I didn’t anticipate I would ever get back playing. Ryan has been at me about going in a nd see ing how I felt and it was good to get back playing, getting a good result helped.”

Renton’s comeback certainly made for a memorable weekend for the Renton family, with Mason netting Lothian’s fourth goal in a 4-1 win at Dunbar United, before his dad celebrated his 38th birthday on Sunday.

The youngster, who has been with Hutchie since he was four, should be playing for his dad’s side but has showed such promise that he’d been fast-tracked to the under 20s. In recent months he’s been blooded into the senior squad by first-team boss Harding and assistant Fraser Ogilvie.

Renton continued: “It was definitely a special moment; it was good to be part of that. He’s made the step up and he’s been doing well. I don’t know if it was a coincidence or not that I was playing when he got his first goal.

“ Fair play to him, he’s done well. He’s fair chuffed with myself. I didn’t bother going out to celebrate with him, as I don’t know if I would’ve made it back if I had run out to celebrate with him! I just gave him a wee shout and then after the game I spoke to him to congratulate him, I’m delighted for him.

“It’s fair play to Ryan as well for putting his trust in the young kids. Not a lot of managers would put 16-year-old’s straight into the starting line-up, s o Ryan has got to take a lot of credit for that.

“It’s worked in their favour because they’ve had a few good results since the younger boys came in to help them out. The young boys are always going to come in with loads of energy and loads of enthusiasm, and that rubs off on the older players.

“If Mason keeps doing what he’s doing he will have a decent career for himself. It’s up to him, he’s showed he can make the step up and it’s not fazed him. I’ve got no qualms that he’s got the ability to make a good career.”

