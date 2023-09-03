Despite a brilliant performance last week at Hibs, the Edinburgh side were completely off it on Sunday as they struggled to really get going on a sunny afternoon. After an initial good start, two quick wonder strikes from Aberdeen put the visitors in a comfortable position and despite some good chances, Spartans were never able to get themselves back into the game. Speaking after the game, McCulloch was baffled at how her team performed in contrast to the previous weekend.

“We were like a different team in comparison to last weekend, unbelievable,” she told the Edinburgh Evening News. “For the first goal there's a bit of confusion because the referee is talking to the players and my players are talking back and we switch off. It was two fantastic finishes for Aberdeen which you give them credit for but we just didn’t do anything positive with the ball today.

"We had a couple of chances we should have buried after being through on goal several times. We had no ruthlessness, and no composure. It was a bit baffling to be honest but that’s football, sometimes you perform and sometimes not and today we had too many players that were way below average.”

Spartans are still searching for their first win of the campaign. Credit: (© ScottishPower Women’s Premier League | Malcolm Mackenzie)

Spartans started quickly and thought they got themselves in front after two minutes thanks to Becky Galbraith’s effort however, the offside flag put an end to any early celebrations. The striker had another chance to get her side in front 10 minutes later as she tried a audacious backheel volley after Mya Bates superb run which landed wide of the target. Midway through the half, Aberdeen opened the scoring against the run of play thanks to a wonder goal from Hannah Stewart who smashed the ball into the top right corner from 40 yards . Two minutes later the Dons doubled their lead as Bayley Hutchinson curled a fantastic effort into the bottom corner from just outside the box. Galbraith should have pulled one back moments later as she burst through the backline but placed her effort the wrong side of the post. Just before the whistle, Rachel Harrison made a great reaction save from Stewart’s close range effort to stop Aberdeen from going 3-0 up at half-time.