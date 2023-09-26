Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The women’s game throughout the world is continuously evolving and that could not be more evident in Scotland. Over the past few years, multiple teams at the top end of the pyramid have offered their first-ever professional deals and have helped change the lives of young athletes.

When Mason started her footballing journey, what has now become a reality was only a dream to her. The experienced midfielder signed her first semi-professional contract in 2021 at 28 years old and has gone on to make over 250 appearances at Spartans over two spells at the club. After such a long period at the same side, many players may look to move on, but Mason is determined to complete a challenge that Debbi McCulloch is drilling into the team.

“I’ve got a great relationship with Debbi [McCulloch],” she told the Edinburgh Evening News. “She has been my manager since 2010 other than the brief spell we have both had away. As much as a manager, she is a great friend and person. She eats, sleeps and breathes Spartans Football Club. It is so important to her and the club that players want to stay here for the long term. Spartans isn’t a stepping stone, you want to create an environment where players want to stay there and Debbi [McCulloch] has done that for a very long time.

“That shows with the likes of me, Alana [Marshall] who has been here since 2011, Rachel Harrison who has been here since 2010, Ronaigh Douglas who has been here since she was a child; Tegan Reynolds who has been here since youth as well. There are not a lot of clubs in the SWPL that can say they have players who are here for good. It is important that when things are going right, that doesn’t change anything for the players I have just mentioned, we all want to be here, and we want the club to move forward.

“It is important for the young girls coming through as well to see that Spartans is the place where you want to be. Hopefully, in the next 10 to 15 years, you’ll see Spartans catching up in terms of professional contracts alongside Rangers and Celtic. That is the goal for us, we play every week so that the young girls coming through the pathway can play in the SWPL in 10 years’ time. Our goal is to remain here so these girls can get that opportunity, that’s what we play for and Debbi [McCulloch] drills that into us.”