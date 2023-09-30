Debbi McCulloch insists that Spartans need to take confidence from their recent victory against Partick Thistle as they prepare to face them in the SWPL Cup.

The Edinburgh side saw out a 1-0 well-fought victory against Partick just two games ago before the international break came into play. In a game of few margins, Hannah Jordan’s strike was enough to separate the two sides. Now as they prepare to repeat the same fixture again in the SWPL Cup on Sunday, McCulloch is hopeful that her side can use their past experiences to replicate another victory.

“The international break came at a good and a bad time,” McCulloch stated. “We were just starting to get a bit of momentum with seven points out of nine in a three-week game period. However, it has allowed us to spend a bit more time resting the players and everyone has come in this week raring to go. We know that the task ahead of us is hugely difficult, last time Partick Thistle was a really tight affair with very fine margins. On these game days, it is about who turns up and who takes their chances because they’ll be few and far between for both teams.

