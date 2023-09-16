McCulloch highlights Spartans' key aspect going into Hamilton test
The Edinburgh side picked up their first two wins of the season within the last seven days with victories away to Montrose and Partick Thistle. It’s been a great turnaround in fortunes for Debbi McCulloch’s side who have come back brilliantly from their poor opening campaign form. Now they have the chance to make it three wins from three before the international break on Sunday as they host bottom-of-the-league Hamilton.
“We wanted to build a bit of momentum after the 3-0 victory against Montrose and we did that with another win and a clean sheet against Partick Thistle,” McCulloch told the Edinburgh Evening News. “On Sunday we will be very much looking for exactly the same however, we know that Hamilton will provide us with challenges. They have some experienced and talented players in their team.
“We are not going to take anything for granted and certainly won't underestimate Hamilton. They will be hungry and looking for their first three points. Last season, they came to Ainslie Park and beat us 2-1 in similar circumstances. We have to make sure we are at our very best and focused on performing.”
Hamilton provided some tricky tests for Spartans last season and was a thorn in their side on multiple occasions. However, the visitors haven’t replicated those performances yet this season as they remain without a point after seven games.
“We will prepare as we always prepare, focus on ourselves and try to improve in areas where we need to do better,” McCulloch added. “Hamilton deserves a level of respect, and we have to ensure that we look at them in great detail too, look at their strengths and weaknesses and come up with a strong gameplan to be able to combat that.
“If we don’t and take our foot off the gas then they’ll hurt us and leave with three points. We will be determined and focused to make sure everyone is prepared to the best of their ability so we can ultimately put in a good performance and see where it takes us.”