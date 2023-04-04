First off, Scotland Under 19’s squad saw the most players from Edinburgh clubs called up, with all four SWPL teams having first-teamers away with their country. Hearts saw four of their squad called up as Addie Handley, Aimee Anderson, Beth Rennie and Lisa Maher-Rodgers who is currently on loan to Boroughmuir all made the rooster. Hibs attackers Rosie Livingstone and Eilidh Adams have also been added to the squad as well as Spartans midfielder Hannah Jordan. The players will be taking part in the qualification for the 2023 European Championships as they take on Albania and Liechtenstein.

Scotland’s A team did not see any call-ups from local clubs but did see Broughton High School pupil Emma Watson make the squad for her potential first cap. The 17-year-old currently plays for Rangers won the SWPL last season and scored past Benfica in the Champions League earlier this campaign when she was just 16. The former Boroughmuir midfielder could make her debut against Australia in London on April 7th or at Hampden Park versus Costa Rica on April 11th.

Elsewhere, Jamaica and the Republic of Ireland prepare for their upcoming World Cup campaign by calling up Hearts duo Vyan Sampson and Ciara Grant. The tournament is set to take place this summer with Australia and New Zealand hosting. Jamaica will travel to England on Monday to take on Sheffield United Women at the King Power Stadium. Whereas the Girls in Green take on the United States twice over the next two weeks. The first game takes place on April 8th in Austin with the following game being played in St. Louis on April 11th.

Eilidh Adams has been on fine form for Hibs this season. Credit: Michael Hulf – Hibernian FC