An emphatic performance from Musselburgh saw them beat Boroughmuir 3-0 to lift the League Cup. Yasmin Rhea Brodie Phillips opened the scoring in the first half with a cracking effort from 20-yards that nestled into the bottom corner. Lucia McIntyre, who was in fine form, doubled her side’s lead as she rounded the keeper and tapped home in the second half. Riley Hamilton made it 3-0 shortly after as she guided the ball into the top-right corner of the net as Musselburgh lifted the cup in style.

Speaking after the game, Musselburgh manager Kevin Dilly was extremely proud of his team for their strong performance. “I’m absolutely delighted,” he told the Edinburgh Evening News. “It was a tight game with good football being played across both teams and it could have gone either way. The girls are buzzing, we have worked so hard this year and we have been on such a great run of form. The girls work extremely hard to play the way they do, I couldn’t be more proud of them, they deserved it. I’m just really glad the hard work has paid off, sometimes it doesn’t. I’m delighted for them.”

Late Spartans comeback not enough

Musselburgh with the trophy after the game. Credit: Musselburgh Windsor

Spartans lost their Under 16’s League Cup Final 4-2 to Livingston despite a spirited late comeback. The Edinburgh side found themselves 2-0 at half-time thanks to goals from Kara Sibbald and Fern Callander. Spartans luck didn’t get much better at the start of the second period as a brace from Sophie Rutherford doubled Livingston’s lead. However, the Edinburgh side never gave up as they staged a late comeback effort as Klara Mason and Ava Brown both got a goal. Despite this late surge it wasn’t enough as they fell to a defeat.

“It was a tough game,” the Spartans manager explained. “Livingston played really well with the long ball and the counter attack, they deserved to win. I was really proud of our team, coming back from four goals down and having chances to make it 4-3, I was pleased overall. This team was new pretty much last year, we’ve come a long way already. This is just the start for this team, they are a great team together and they play so well. We will come back. It’s only a game at the end of the day.”

Late goal sees Bonnyrigg miss out

In a tight affair, Broxburn Athletic overcame Bonnyrigg Rose 1-0 to win the Under 14’s Plate. It took until extra-time for the opening goal to come as Kiera Roulston gave Broxburn the lead with a low finish. Bonnyrigg pushed for an equaliser in the dying minutes, but it wasn’t to be for the young side. “