Musselburgh Under 18’s go into the Scottish Women’s Youth Challenge Cup final against Drumchapel Athletic with full confidence. The club secured the League title last weekend to go alongside their League Cup victory in the Summer. Musselburgh will now look to complete the treble with Windram believing the team will be fully motivated going into the fixture.

“Securing the title is a big thing for us’, she told Edinburgh Evening News. “Winning the League Cup at the start of the season as well it gives the girls so much confidence, showing what they can achieve when they work as a team. They always rise to the occasion every single time, so I have no doubts about them this weekend. Winning the league last weekend keeps them motivated with them still having the adrenaline from last weekend.

“We have never played Drumchapel before; we don’t know what to expect. We know they are a strong side. They are top of their league so it should be a competitive game. We are going in not knowing what to expect apart from that it is going to be a tough game, but we are ready for it. All season we have worked hard, and we deserve to be where we are.”

Windram believes that the players have done themselves "proud" this season.

This is Windram’s first season as Head Coach of the team. Having led a hugely successful campaign for the club so far, she states that she is extremely “proud” of the players and adds they are like a “family” on and off the pitch.

“There is no ‘I’ in team, for us to be successful we have to work as a team,” she explained. “Every single player in our squad plays a huge part in us being successful. We always say our team is like family as our players work so well together. They are such good friends on and off the pitch. I think that’s what makes us different from other teams.”

“I never in my wildest dreams thought that in my first season as Head Coach I would be going for the treble. I’ve only got the girls to thank for it, they work so hard for me. My dad has helped us so much to getting us to where we are. I have no words to explain how proud I am of the squad.

“Personally, it means so much to me, it shows that the girls have took to me well. A new head coach at the start of the season, you don’t know what it going to be like. They have worked so hard for me and I appreciate everything they have done. They are a great bunch and have done themselves proud.”

