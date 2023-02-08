The accolade came after his young starlets secured a third consecutive league title, bagged their fourth South East Region League Cup and made history by winning the Scottish Women’s Scottish Cup after extra-time against Drumchapel United.

The shield is named after John Murray, a former club chairman and member of the body that constituted the Scottish Youth FA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nicky Scally, his niece, made the presentation and recalled how her uncle, a Windsor Hall of Fame member who passed away in 2014, would have been delighted at seeing the club win this haul of trophies.

​Nicky Scally presents the John Murray Shield to Michael Windram

Michael said: “The girls’ section has gone from strength to strength during the 18 years since being established at Windsor and we are looking forward to season 2023 under the new leadership of my daughter, Sam, who has taken over the reins as head coach at the 18s.”

Windsor president Scott Robertson said that, along with his coaching abilities which have previously benefited the under-11s, under-13s and under-15s at Musselburgh, Michael is recognised as a pro-active fundraiser who has obtained numerous sponsorship deals for the club over the years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2017, Michael was named volunteer of the year in girls and women’s football at the SFA Grassroots Awards ceremony and received a presentation from Kenny Dalglish.