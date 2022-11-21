Musselburgh Windsor U18s won't stop there as head coach completes treble after taking over from her dad

In a feisty game, Musselburgh emerged 3-2 winners over Drumchapel at Ochilview, securing the victory deep into extra-time. A brace from Skye Feeley and a late strike from Emma Hume got the job done and Windram, who succeeded her dad as head coach, is already looking forward to next season with relish.

“I am so happy”, she told Edinburgh Evening News. “My dad made great ground with the squad. The hope is that next season we can go on and do the same. It’s hard to tell at the moment, but we can hope. Having won the treble now, that will give us a big boost next season. We can kick off the next season on the right foot. We can take confidence by seeing what can come from hard work. The girls aren’t going to want to drop from these levels, so now we push on.”

Musselburgh opened the scoring after just nine minutes. The ball fell sweetly to Feeley on the edge of the box and she hit a powerful half volley into the bottom corner. Their lead only lasted five minutes, however, Cara Anderson equalising from a corner.

Musselburgh Windsor celebrate with the trophy. Picture: Alex Todd | Sportpix for SWF

The second half was tense with both teams adopting a cautious approach. Drumchapel took the lead after 65 minutes when Anderson grabbed her second of the day. The striker went in one-on-one and picked her spot past the keeper. Musselburgh struck back quickly, this time with Feeley securing her second two minutes later. The youngster burst through the opposition's defence and blasted into the top right corner.

With scores level, the game went into extra time. Musselburgh were reduced to 10 players in the 104th minute when Mia Brotherson was sent off for kicking a ball at a Drumchapel player. But it did not faze Musselburgh and they retook the lead five minutes from time through Emma Hume. The striker wriggled her way through the opposition defence to fire into the top left corner.

“I have so many mixed emotions” Windram stated. “It was a very close and competitive game. Drumchapel put us through the paces. We were lucky that Hume would go on to score the winner, with the adrenaline being high on everyone. We never really ever got complacent because there was only one goal in it so you didn’t know what was going to happen. It was a case of never stopping, always being on the go. When we went behind, it was so important to get the second goal quickly. Then in extra time finishing with that goal is the icing on the cake.”