Weir joins the club with a wealth of experience after spending nearly five years in the US as an assistant director and head coach. He will now replace Scott Noble who stepped down as assistant manager at the end of last season.

“I’m delighted to be joining an established SWPL club with a great reputation,” he told Spartans. “I am really excited to work with Debbi and the rest of the team and help to push on in the new season with a great group of players. I’m thankful for the opportunity and I am looking forward to getting started.”

Weir’s appointment is part of a complete restructuring of the management staff at the club. SWPL Development Coach, Donald Park will now move into a wider coaching role whilst Liam Thomson will take up a coaching role on top of his duties as a performance analyst. Now that the team is starting to take shape ahead of the new campaign, Debbi McCulloch could not be happier insisting that the staff can help take the team to a new level.

Paul Weir had a spell in the US as a head coach. Credit: Spartans Women

“When Scott decided to step down as our Assistant Coach, one of my main priorities over the break, was to ensure we made our coaching staff structure stronger,” McCulloch added. “Paul coming onboard achieves this priority, along with Donald Park moving into a role which will see Parky work with the full squad on a more regular basis. Liam Thomson, our analyst for the past three seasons, will take on the role of delivering and leading our afternoon sessions with Katie Reilly, ex-Spartans player and captain, remaining in the role of Assistant Coach.”