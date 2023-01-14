Partick Thistle v Spartans: Clinical finishing needed, says Nicola Jameison, as manager provides squad update

The Edinburgh side, eighth in the SWPL1, travel to Glasgow on Sunday looking for their first win of 2023 after defeats to Hibs and Glasgow City. But many within the club have seen positives from their recent performances.

“If we defend like we did against Glasgow City on Sunday, we can easily keep a clean sheet”, Jameison stated. “We just need to aim to do the work up the other end of the pitch.”

Partick Thistle are three points clear of Spartans in sixth. A win on Sunday would help Debbi McCulloch’s ambitions to get into the top six before the split and the Spartans boss has no new injury problems to contend with.

Nicola Jameison's side have had a mixed run of form so far this season. Picture: Malcolm Mackenzie

“We always know that we are in for a right good battle with Partick Thistle,” she added. “Our previous results have ended in draws. New Petershill Park is a small, tight pitch which will probably suit both teams. We know that we will have to bring quality to the game to be able to win it and that’s what we will focus on. I am feeling positive.