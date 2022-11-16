A 4-2 victory over Ayr United confirmed the Edinburgh side’s place in the decider next month, adding to an already successful campaign. Currently top of League One, FC Edinburgh are unbeaten this season winning all but one game in the league. McLeod believes a lot of the recent success is down to Enwood as he continues to push the team forward.

“I was in the team last season; it was a great bunch of girls, but Enwood has come in and it’s night and day better standard wise,” she explained to Edinburgh Evening News. “He has come in from coaching at higher levels and you can tell that from the way he commands the changing room all of the girls have a lot of respect for him, and they admire the way has pushing the team forward and he wants better for us. He wants us to keep going up the leagues, that’s a long way away but we are making the decisions now and it’s paying off.”

It was a nervy finish in the semi-final with the game at 3-2 going into stoppage time. However, McLeod made sure her side would be fighting to win the cup next month with a last-gasp goal in the 93rd minute to seal the win. The forward was overjoyed after scoring stating it was a “massive relief”.

McLeod celebrates at the final whistle with her teammates. Alex Todd | Sportpix for SWF

“It was the best feeling in the world [scoring the fourth goal],” she explained. “Ayr had come out to play and you never know what is going to happen in a cup game. It doesn’t matter the way you train; anything can happen, it is just dependent on how the girls reacted. The goal was just a massive relief. I felt we were doing a lot of running in the last 20 minutes and the goals seemed to stamp out the enthusiasm of the other team, so I am happy it happened.”