The Edinburgh side has endured some of the toughest friendly fixtures possible over the last month. In preparation for the 2023/24 season, the capital club faced five SWPL1 sides throughout including matches against Hearts and Spartans over the last seven days. Despite the tough nature of the challenges facing the team, Boroughmuir more than held their own as Enwood learnt more about his new team. Upon completion of their final preseason fixture against Spartans on Sunday, the manager was excited to see how his side will compete in their first competitive game of the season this weekend.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing the girls next week,” he told the Edinburgh Evening News. “By the time the game comes around next week, the girls will be too. They have had a hard preseason, I’ve been on their case 24/7 which isn’t easy for them to deal with. It’s been necessary, they have responded and they have given absolutely everything. I know by next week they will really be looking forward to it and I am looking forward to how we take the momentum of the energy, effort and intensity we have shown in our preseason games into something.”