This list includes all the top Edinburgh teams – with Hibs, Hearts and Spartans all mentioned throughout (for good or bad reasons). Read on to see which games made our list.

10. Hearts 5-0 Hamilton

Hearts’ biggest win of this season came on December 5. Coming into the game, they were winless in two after losing to Celtic and missing out on the Capital Cup in the Edinburgh derby. They made sure that run would not last long however, demolishing Hamilton at the Oriam to ensure their unbeaten home run in the league continued. A brace from Katie Rood was the highlight of the game, with the New Zealander scoring a scorcher from distance. Georgia Timms, Cailin Michie and Jenny Smith also got in on the action to make it a memorable day.

9. Hibs 1-1 Hearts

The game at Easter Road on November 27 was the first Edinburgh derby of the 2022/23 season and it did not disappoint. A record 8,066 crowd witnessed a tight contest between the two sides who gave everything in order to try and get local bragging rights. Hearts´ Emma Brownlie opened the scoring for Eva Olid’s side before Crystal Thomas grabbed a dramatic late equaliser for the hosts. The game went to penalties, with Hibs winning the soot-out to lift the inaugural Capital Cup. Both teams were reasonably happy. Hearts earned a good point on the road while the hosts lifted the first ever edition of the Capital Cup.

8. Edinburgh 0-0 Dryburgh Athletic (5-4 pens)

The only final on this list, Edinburgh lifted their first ever trophy on December 11 as they overcame Dryburgh Athletic in the SWF League One and Championship Cup. Facing the current holders who were in the division above, it was a tense game throughout. The Capital side were unable to find a way through the opposition’s stubborn defence, with the game eventually going to penalties. Edinburgh kept their composure under pressure to win the trophy.

Rachael Harrison helped Spartans reached the SWPL Cup semi-finals with a memorable victory over holders Celtic. Picture: Malcolm Mackenzie

7. Hibs 7-1 Motherwell

A dominant Hibs saw the team get back to winning ways in a match played at Penicuik Park on March 13. The game saw Alexa Coyle, Amy Gallacher and Eilidh Adams all score braces as well as captain Joelle Murray adding her name to the scoresheet in a resounding victory after a swashbuckling attacking performance. A late Motherwell goal was merely a consolation.

6. Spartans 4-0 Hearts

Spartans were dominant in the Edinburgh derbies in early 2022 with resounding victory on March 13 the first to make our list. Louise Mason scored a superb brace followed by goals from Caley Gibb and Emma McFadyen to ensure Debbie McCulloch’s team had the bragging rights over their Edinburgh rivals. The three points also helped Spartans secure a respectable sixth-place finish, two places above the Jam Tarts at the end of the season.

Emma Brownlie celebrates as she scored the opening goal in the Edinburgh derby at Easter Road. Picture: Malcolm Mackenzie

5. Partick Thistle 1-2 Hearts

The last game of 2022, it was fourth versus fifth in the SWPL1. Hearts were the only team outside of the top three to beat Partick in the league all season after beating them on the opening day 3-1. The Jam Tarts got off to the best possible start with Georgia Timms opening the scoring after nine minutes. Katie Rood added a second before Partick consulate replied, the result extending the points gap to seven between fourth and fifth.

4. Spartans 2-0 Hibs

Another derby day win for Spartans this year, on March 6, with the north Edinburgh club causing an upset as they ran out 2-0 winners as Ainslie Park. Becky Galbraith opened the scoring for the home side just before half time, lashing the ball into the far corner. She nodded home her second in the second half. With Hibs going on to finish comfortably in fourth place in the SWPL1, this was a superb result for Debbie McCulloch’s side, but there was better to come.

Crystal Thomas celebrates with Krystyna Freda as the latter opens the scoring against Glasgow City. Picture: Colin Poultney

3. Boroughmuir 4-1 Dundee United

Boroughmuir Thistle knew coming into this game on April 24 that they had to win to have a shot of promotion to SWPL1 on the final day. Facing Dundee United, who were unbeaten and already champions of SWPL2, it was a difficult task. However, the Edinburgh side rose to the challenge, with Elise Macara, Brogan Anderson, Courtney McAvoy and Mhari Smith all getting on the scoresheet to inflict Dundee United’s only league defeat of the season.

2. Glasgow City 1-2 Hibs

Hibs caused a big upset in the SWPL Cup semi-final on November 6. Everyone assumed that the Glaswegians would go through to the final at Tynecastle. However, Hibs were well prepared and more than matched their rivals. Krystyna Freda opened the scoring for the visitors in the first half. The striker doubled her tally in the second half before Glasgow City got one back late on. It was too little, too late for the Glaswegians however, with Hibs holding on to reach the final, which was broadcast live on Sky Sports.

1. Celtic 1-1 Spartans (4-2 pens)

