'Real shame' top-of-the-table clash between Bonnyrigg and Spartans is victim of crowd restrictions

A crowd of around 1,000 would have been expected at Bonnyrigg Rose's New Dundas Park in normal circumstances. Picture: SNS

Under current Scottish Government Covid restrictions, a maximum of 500 people are permitted entry to outdoor events which is expected to be in place until at least January 17.

And striker McGachie says it's a crying shame that the fixture at New Dundas Park – which is sold out – cannot accommodate any more supporters of both clubs through the turnstiles.

"It's a real shame we can only get 500 in tomorrow because with the type of game it is I reckon had there been no restrictions we could have got nearer the 1,000-mark," the 28-year-old told the Evening News. "People want to come and support their local football team. It's not really my place to comment on what there should and shouldn't be. We want to get the game on so fingers crossed the weather and Covid play ball between now and tomorrow."

Despite holding an 11-point lead over third-placed Spartans, McGachie is well aware of the threat the Ainslie Park side pose.

"I really rate Spartans," he said. "They've got some top-quality players and are doing well this season, but I'm confident with the squad that we have we can pick up the points. We just need to keep ticking off the games and everything else will take care of itself.

"There are still a lot of points to play for. Even last week we needed a last-minute goal against Caledonian Braves to secure the points so we're taking nothing for granted. We just need to keep winning.

"But you have to bear in mind that these are unprecedented times where we could have a Covid outbreak and we have key men who are forced to isolate. What happens then? You can then find the manager struggling to put a team together. A lot can change between now and the end of the season."

Meanwhile, Edinburgh University host East Stirlingshire at East Peffermill while sixth-placed Civil Service Strollers entertain Gala Fairydean Rovers at Christie Gilles Park.

